Christian Kunwald

36 Days of Type - the complete collection

Christian Kunwald
Christian Kunwald
  • Save
36 Days of Type - the complete collection 36 days of type 36daysoftype08 design illustration typography motiongraphics motion design after effects 36daysoftype animation
Download color palette

My complete collection of this years 36 Days of Type. I tried to complete every letter design and animation within an hour.

I designed and animated those in After Effects

You can find them all on my www.instagram.com/chris_kunwald

Christian Kunwald
Christian Kunwald

More by Christian Kunwald

View profile
    • Like