Clay Cauley

Sprites for the New Site

Clay Cauley
Clay Cauley
  • Save
Sprites for the New Site css sprite icons social media
Download color palette

Not an icon set. I am making these for myself to use on my new site by styling them with CSS and combining them in an UL. Fun times.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Clay Cauley
Clay Cauley

More by Clay Cauley

View profile
    • Like