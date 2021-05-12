Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Frenzies Main Logo

Frenzies Main Logo lettering concept graphic design adobe illustrator food restaurant identity brand burger hand lettering logotype logo design logo
I would like to present the overall logo concept of design for a burger restaurant “Frenzies”.

Link to full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118037951/Frenzies-Burger

