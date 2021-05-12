Cover Art for M2 magazine

Trending designs to inspire you
I'm excited to share this joyful cover art I created for for M2 magazine!
The theme of the magazine is renewal and new generations, which I depicted with a family with parents and children in different ages.
Commissioned by Kubo Agency in Finland.