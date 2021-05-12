Leena Kisonen

Cover Art for M2 magazine

Leena Kisonen
Leena Kisonen
Hire Me
  • Save
Cover Art for M2 magazine editorial illustration magazine cover magazine illustration cover art friendly character family portrait family scandinavian colorful illustration leena kisonen flat color
Cover Art for M2 magazine editorial illustration magazine cover magazine illustration cover art friendly character family portrait family scandinavian colorful illustration leena kisonen flat color
Download color palette
  1. M2_0121Artboard 1 copy 24@2x.png
  2. M2_0121Artboard 1 copy 25@2x.png

I'm excited to share this joyful cover art I created for for M2 magazine!

The theme of the magazine is renewal and new generations, which I depicted with a family with parents and children in different ages.

Commissioned by Kubo Agency in Finland.

Leena Kisonen
Leena Kisonen
Celebrating life through illustration
Hire Me

More by Leena Kisonen

View profile
    • Like