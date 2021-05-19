Quberten

HC Vitebsk

Logo of the hockey club Vitebsk from the Extraliga.

Creating a logo for a sports team is the everyday life at Quberten studio. Yet to rethink logos for all the teams in the league is such a large-scale task that was set and got solved.

Our remake of Vitbesk’s logo has removed the shield, the ribbon and the hockey sticks; to us, all these symbols seemed to clash with one another.
In addition, at the request of the club, the polar bear is now a brown bear.

Read more here: https://quberten.com/content/15-logos-belarusian-extraleague

