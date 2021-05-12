✌️ Hi Dribbblers!

Today I would like to present the Aurox Staking App. Curious how it works?https://staking.getaurox.com/home

Press "L" to show us some love 💕

--------------

Thanks for watching! Check out our profile and follow us 😉

You can find us here: ethworks.io | Behance | Facebook

Would you like to hire us? Say hello at hello@ethworks.io