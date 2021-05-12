VRG Soft

Fade Barbershop Application

VRG Soft
VRG Soft
  • Save
Fade Barbershop Application appointment appointment booking app barber shop barber barbers barbershop uiux design uiuxdesign uiux branding mobile ui mobile design mobile app design ux design ux ui design ui mobile app mobile design
Download color palette

Hi, everybody! The future of male grooming is here!

The time of unpredictable walk-ins and long waiting times has finally come to an end! Barbers can feel confident in the fact that they know, who is coming into the shop and when. Customers can feel confident that they will get their trim when they want it.

Introducing Fade!
Press ❤️ to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots 😌
Thanks for watching 💜
Here is our Instagram link:
https://www.instagram.com/vrgsoft/

VRG Soft
VRG Soft

More by VRG Soft

View profile
    • Like