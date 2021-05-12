Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maa Kali

Maa Kali drawing pen and ink hand drawn
It was during durga pooja. I want to create something for durga pooja and search around for references and stumble upon something a similar art taking inspiration from it started with outlining using pencil, later with finished with normal ball point pen.

Posted on May 12, 2021
