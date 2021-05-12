Modern Minimalist Professional Photography logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dear,
I'm sharing with you a new Logo. I hope you enjoy this geometry, colours, and the whole concept. Feel free to give your thoughts in the comments.
Logo Design
------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
hridoyweb1999@gmail.com
If you like to get one for you then Order Now
Thank You.
----
Follow me on
Behance
Blogger