Vintage Canoe Paddles

Vintage Canoe Paddles isolated sport wood rowing illustration wooden kayak art oar paddle canoe vector
I really love the simple elegance and craftsmanship of canoe paddles, each varying in material, shape and length. Some of the types in this set are beavertail, ottertail, square-tipped and whitewater. Fact: Until the mid-1800s the canoe was an important means of transport for exploration and trade, and in some places is still used as such.

This set of vectors is available for download on Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/uk/stock-photo/id/432154112

Posted on May 12, 2021
