Vintage Canoe Paddles

I really love the simple elegance and craftsmanship of canoe paddles, each varying in material, shape and length. Some of the types in this set are beavertail, ottertail, square-tipped and whitewater. Fact: Until the mid-1800s the canoe was an important means of transport for exploration and trade, and in some places is still used as such.

