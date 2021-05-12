2021 Self Portrait

Here's an update on my 2020 self portrait!

I wanted something that was still really stylised but an evolution on what I'd created previously. I used a bunch of new techniques including building my own skin shaders and some difficult modelling (particularly the eye/mouth sockets)

With these new techniques I'm going to try some more stylised characters.

I'm pretty happy with the result!

Let me know what you think

