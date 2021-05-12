Thomas Morgan

2021 Self Portrait

Thomas Morgan
Thomas Morgan
Hire Me
  • Save
2021 Self Portrait disney designer skin stylised pixar 3d artist graphic design nft 3d 3drender design c4d illustration 3dart cinema4d 3dillustration
2021 Self Portrait disney designer skin stylised pixar 3d artist graphic design nft 3d 3drender design c4d illustration 3dart cinema4d 3dillustration
2021 Self Portrait disney designer skin stylised pixar 3d artist graphic design nft 3d 3drender design c4d illustration 3dart cinema4d 3dillustration
Download color palette
  1. Self-2021-Colour.jpg
  2. Self-2021-Black&White.jpg
  3. SelfPortrait1.jpg

Here's an update on my 2020 self portrait!

I wanted something that was still really stylised but an evolution on what I'd created previously. I used a bunch of new techniques including building my own skin shaders and some difficult modelling (particularly the eye/mouth sockets)

With these new techniques I'm going to try some more stylised characters.

I'm pretty happy with the result!

Let me know what you think

Instagram | Twitter | Behance

Thomas Morgan
Thomas Morgan
Brand, Motion, 3D
Hire Me

More by Thomas Morgan

View profile
    • Like