2021 Self Portrait

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's an update on my 2020 self portrait!
I wanted something that was still really stylised but an evolution on what I'd created previously. I used a bunch of new techniques including building my own skin shaders and some difficult modelling (particularly the eye/mouth sockets)
With these new techniques I'm going to try some more stylised characters.
I'm pretty happy with the result!
Let me know what you think
Instagram | Twitter | Behance