HC Bobruisk

Logo of the hockey club Bobruisk from the Extraliga.

Creating a logo for a sports team is the everyday life at Quberten studio. Yet to rethink logos for all the teams in the league is such a large-scale task that was set and got solved.

The logo has become cleaner and clearer. It meets the modern standards and requirements. Now the beaver is facing to the right instead of forward in the previous logo.

More info here: https://quberten.com/content/15-logos-belarusian-extraleague