HC Metallurg Zhlobin

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo of the hockey club Metallurg Zhlobin from the Extraliga.
Creating a logo for a sports team is the everyday life at Quberten studio. Yet to rethink logos for all the teams in the league is such a large-scale task that was set and got solved.
The city emblem, the inscription, the castle, the second figure gave way to a more convincing image of a lion. The logo retained the colour palette of the old emblem. In the lower jaw of the lion is a hidden secret: the letter ‘M’.
More details here: https://quberten.com/content/15-logos-belarusian-extraleague