HC Metallurg Zhlobin

Logo of the hockey club Metallurg Zhlobin from the Extraliga.

Creating a logo for a sports team is the everyday life at Quberten studio. Yet to rethink logos for all the teams in the league is such a large-scale task that was set and got solved.

The city emblem, the inscription, the castle, the second figure gave way to a more convincing image of a lion. The logo retained the colour palette of the old emblem. In the lower jaw of the lion is a hidden secret: the letter ‘M’.

More details here: https://quberten.com/content/15-logos-belarusian-extraleague