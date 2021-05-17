Quberten

HC Metallurg Zhlobin steel wolf mascot quberten extraliga logo design hockey logo hockey branding q10 sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports sport
Logo of the hockey club Metallurg Zhlobin from the Extraliga.

Creating a logo for a sports team is the everyday life at Quberten studio. Yet to rethink logos for all the teams in the league is such a large-scale task that was set and got solved.

The city emblem, the inscription, the castle, the second figure gave way to a more convincing image of a lion. The logo retained the colour palette of the old emblem. In the lower jaw of the lion is a hidden secret: the letter ‘M’.

More details here: https://quberten.com/content/15-logos-belarusian-extraleague

