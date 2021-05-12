Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ali Atalay Sencan

Logo Design: Basecrea

Ali Atalay Sencan
Ali Atalay Sencan
  • Save
Logo Design: Basecrea logodesign logo design branding logo brand mark logo branding branding design brand identity brand design branding brand logo brand b letter logo b logo logotypedesign logotype logo design logos logo
Download color palette

Hello to everyone!

I made a logo design by likening the cutting tool to the letter B. If you like this creative idea, you can press the "L" key 🤩

Contact me
-sencanwork@gmail.com

Ali Atalay Sencan
Ali Atalay Sencan

More by Ali Atalay Sencan

View profile
    • Like