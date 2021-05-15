Logo of the hockey club Brest from the Extraliga.

Creating a logo for a sports team is the everyday life at Quberten studio. Yet to rethink logos for all the teams in the league is such a large-scale task that was set and got solved.

Two important images are encoded in the logo at once: the bison and the fortress. The brutal style of the logo is characteristic of a more modern sports identity.

More info here: https://quberten.com/content/15-logos-belarusian-extraleague