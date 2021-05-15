Quberten

HC Brest

HC Brest tower cow bull bison castle extraliga logo design hockey logo hockey branding q10 sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports sport
Logo of the hockey club Brest from the Extraliga.

Creating a logo for a sports team is the everyday life at Quberten studio. Yet to rethink logos for all the teams in the league is such a large-scale task that was set and got solved.

Two important images are encoded in the logo at once: the bison and the fortress. The brutal style of the logo is characteristic of a more modern sports identity.

More info here: https://quberten.com/content/15-logos-belarusian-extraleague

