Jeroen van Eerden

NFT Poster Collection 002 - Monroe

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
NFT Poster Collection 002 - Monroe digital art illustration ethereum code blockchain digital pop art marilyn monroe monroe foundation nftart nft
Download color palette

NFT POSTER DESIGN - 002⁣
Jeroen van Eerden X Foundation⁣

My second NFT artwork is a digital tribute to the legendary Andy Warhol. Now available on the POP-CHAIN! ✨

LIMITED SPECIAL EDITION

Available on Foundation!

https://foundation.app/jeroenvaneerden/marilyn-monroe-popchain-36203

0d382a90ee3320bfc1e8276441ca6d72
Rebound of
NFT Poster Collection 001 - Monroe
By Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like