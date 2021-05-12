NFT Poster Collection 002 - Monroe

Trending designs to inspire you
NFT POSTER DESIGN - 002
Jeroen van Eerden X Foundation
My second NFT artwork is a digital tribute to the legendary Andy Warhol. Now available on the POP-CHAIN! ✨
LIMITED SPECIAL EDITION
Available on Foundation!
https://foundation.app/jeroenvaneerden/marilyn-monroe-popchain-36203