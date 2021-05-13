Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Quberten

HC Dinamo-Molodechno

HC Dinamo-Molodechno extraliga logo logo design hockey logo hockey branding q10 sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports sport
Logo of the hockey club Dinamo-Molodechno from the Extraliga.

Creating a logo for a sports team is the everyday life at Quberten studio. Yet to rethink logos for all the teams in the league is such a large-scale task that was set and got solved.

The logo of Dinamo-Molodechno is a monogram from the letters ‘D’ and ‘M’.

Read more here: https://quberten.com/content/15-logos-belarusian-extraleague

