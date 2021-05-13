HC Dinamo-Molodechno

Logo of the hockey club Dinamo-Molodechno from the Extraliga.

Creating a logo for a sports team is the everyday life at Quberten studio. Yet to rethink logos for all the teams in the league is such a large-scale task that was set and got solved.

The logo of Dinamo-Molodechno is a monogram from the letters ‘D’ and ‘M’.

