HC Dinamo-Molodechno

Logo of the hockey club Dinamo-Molodechno from the Extraliga.
Creating a logo for a sports team is the everyday life at Quberten studio. Yet to rethink logos for all the teams in the league is such a large-scale task that was set and got solved.
The logo of Dinamo-Molodechno is a monogram from the letters ‘D’ and ‘M’.
Read more here: https://quberten.com/content/15-logos-belarusian-extraleague