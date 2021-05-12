Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ninox User Interface Evolution - Part 3

Together with the Ninox team, we wanted to refresh the outdated visual style to make the users believe in Ninox's high-quality features. We didn't change any of the existing features of the Ninox platform. Our team added slight adjustments that had more of a visual impact on the overall look and feel. Concurrently, producing a feeling of a modern product and boosting specific business metrics.

