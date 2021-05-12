PLANTSHOPPING

Trending designs to inspire you
Do you know that the industry of the plants grew up during corona virus? That is due to the fact that plants make your life beautiful, the green give us calm and happiness, and the market got crazy when everybody had to stay at home and make their space more cozy.
It is also a reason why many companies fill the offices with plants, so their employees feel more happy and involved by nature.