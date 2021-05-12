Use Double Mask for a Perfect landing 😷 😷 ✔️

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dos ✔️
1.Double mask should consist of a surgical mask and a double or triple layered cloth mask.
2. The mask should be pressed tightly on the nose bridge.
3. It should be ensured that breathing is not blocked.
4. Wash cloth mask regularly.
Don’ts ❌
1. Do not pair two masks of same kind.
2. Do not wear same mask for two consecutive days.
According to a study, wearing two tightly-fitted face masks can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles, preventing them from reaching the wearer's nose and mouth and causing COVID-19.