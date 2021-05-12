Use Double Mask for a Perfect landing 😷 😷 ✔️

Dos ✔️

1.Double mask should consist of a surgical mask and a double or triple layered cloth mask.

2. The mask should be pressed tightly on the nose bridge.

3. It should be ensured that breathing is not blocked.

4. Wash cloth mask regularly.

Don’ts ❌

1. Do not pair two masks of same kind.

2. Do not wear same mask for two consecutive days.

According to a study, wearing two tightly-fitted face masks can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles, preventing them from reaching the wearer's nose and mouth and causing COVID-19.