Metacarbon Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there!
We haven’t posted for a bit since really a lot of things were happening on our side.
The most important one – Saga Design Team became Metacarbon and here is how we envision our new brand.
Big up to Viktor Hupalo and Maryan Ivasyk for this!
More to come soon. Stay tuned 😉