Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Metacarbon

Metacarbon Branding

Metacarbon
Metacarbon
Hire Me
  • Save
Metacarbon Branding ux ui typography logo branding design clean minimal
Metacarbon Branding ux ui typography logo branding design clean minimal
Metacarbon Branding ux ui typography logo branding design clean minimal
Metacarbon Branding ux ui typography logo branding design clean minimal
Metacarbon Branding ux ui typography logo branding design clean minimal
Metacarbon Branding ux ui typography logo branding design clean minimal
Metacarbon Branding ux ui typography logo branding design clean minimal
Metacarbon Branding ux ui typography logo branding design clean minimal
Download color palette
  1. Frame 5.png
  2. Frame 4.png
  3. Frame 1.png
  4. Frame 6.png
  5. Frame 3.png
  6. Frame 8.png
  7. Frame 7.png
  8. Frame 9.png

Hey there!

We haven’t posted for a bit since really a lot of things were happening on our side.

The most important one – Saga Design Team became Metacarbon and here is how we envision our new brand.

Big up to Viktor Hupalo and Maryan Ivasyk for this!

More to come soon. Stay tuned 😉

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Metacarbon
Metacarbon
Experience design for digital products.
Hire Me

More by Metacarbon

View profile
    • Like