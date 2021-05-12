Aurelie Maron

String Art – 36 Days of Type 2021

String Art – 36 Days of Type 2021 lettering art lettering artist lettering challenge procreate typography procreate texture procreate tutorial 36 days of type 36 days of type 2021 36 days of type lettering procreate brushes hand lettering hand drawn procreate design strings string art custom type type lettering typography
This is my entry for day 19 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter S stands for String Art 🔨 This one was inspired by Dominique Falla and her Tactile Typography 💜✨

This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!

✨ Enroll in 3D Letters Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/3DLettersMasterclass

✨ Enroll in Retro Sign Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass

