Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Urška Čokelj

Twitchls redesign

Urška Čokelj
Urška Čokelj
  • Save
Twitchls redesign web app minimal design branding ux ui
Download color palette

"I would like this missing feature!"
So here it is, the new search bar design.

The goal of this project is to keep the watching experience as fast and as light as possible. This also means only a handful of features are available and implemented. This project is completely open-source and available on Github. Feel free to submit issues with feature requests and bugs on Github, but keep in mind, not everything will be made.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Urška Čokelj
Urška Čokelj

More by Urška Čokelj

View profile
    • Like