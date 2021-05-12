Trending designs to inspire you
Link to the full realisation on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119344965/FB2
Check out the full website :
https://www.fb2.bzh/
EN : FB2 brings together construction sectors with a common goal: the promotion and development of bio-based materials in Brittany. A showcase site and a graphic charter have been created to enable project leaders to apply in a simple and fluid manner.
FR : FB2 regroupe des filières de la construction poursuivant un but commun : la promotion et l’aide au développement en Bretagne des Matériaux Biosourcés. Un site vitrine ainsi qu’une charte graphique ont été réalisés pour permettre aux porteurs de projets de candidater en toute simplicité et fluidité.
