Abhishek Beniwal

Homebuild App

Abhishek Beniwal
Abhishek Beniwal
Hello Folks,

I hope all are well during the Covid situation.

Guys, I have designed a Homebuild app that was related to House Property.

Homebuild app will work for who a person wants to purchase Flats, plot, bungalow in their location infect they can purchase/Sell property in other cities. User Can watch all amenities with flats, plots.

Thank you.

