Gabriel Hudoba
Video Marketplace - Dark Mode

Gabriel Hudoba
Gabriel Hudoba for PLATFORM
Video Marketplace - Dark Mode shop fashion fashion app iphone design ui app
We often design a dark theme as a supplemental mode to the default (or light) theme. While we were working on a video marketplace app, we proposed several design directions. This one was presented in a light and dark theme. Which one do you like better? Dark or light?

Posted on May 12, 2021
