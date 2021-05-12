Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fresh bloom of lotus

Fresh bloom of lotus ship kashmirboat boat postbox lowpoly 3dhouse dog modeling lotus character boy blender
I have started adopting a new workflow which is linking and geometry nodes. These workflows saved a lot of time and of course while I’m using these techniques I ended up spending extra time but it's worth it to speed up my next project.

Created in blender 2.9 rendered in Cycles.

Watch animation in my Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/COuOP7fDPTd/

Posted on May 12, 2021
