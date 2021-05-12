Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Minimalist logo design for a Fictional brand.

Hi, viewers
This is Usman here, a dedicated designer with years of experience in Logo design.

This is a Minimalist logo with a pinch of monogram design designed for a functional brand.

Hope you enjoy this design and please don't forget to comment and like.

Regards
Usman

