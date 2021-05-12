Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Palak Gera

36 days of type - I

Palak Gera
Palak Gera
  • Save
36 days of type - I icon nature 36daysoftype floral design bright colors type design lettering letter poppies flower illustration flower poppy logo illustration typography visual design
Download color palette

I - Iceland Poppy
Exploring the simplest flower power for 36 days of type challenge 😌
Sharing some of my favourite ones here ✨

Press L if you like them!
Check out the entire flower series here :)

Palak Gera
Palak Gera

More by Palak Gera

View profile
    • Like