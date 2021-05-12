Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Andyou is a lovely and delicate script font that exudes elegance and class. This font was particularly crafted for those who need a beautiful and refreshing look to their designs. Andyou is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease!
Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.1001fonts.com/andyou-personal-use-font.html
DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1361735-andyou
Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com