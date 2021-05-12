Andyou is a lovely and delicate script font that exudes elegance and class. This font was particularly crafted for those who need a beautiful and refreshing look to their designs. Andyou is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease!

Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):

https://www.1001fonts.com/andyou-personal-use-font.html

DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION

https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1361735-andyou

Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!

alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com