Knot – 36 Days of Type 2021

This is my entry for day 11 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter K stands for Knot 🧶🌸 This knot is actually a real knot called the Carrick bend knot! Also known as the Sailor's breastplate, it’s used for joining two lines. It is particularly appropriate for very heavy rope or cable that is too large and stiff to be easily formed into other common bends. It won’t jam even after carrying a significant load or being soaked with water. How pretty! 💗

This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!

✨ Enroll in 3D Letters Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/3DLettersMasterclass

✨ Enroll in Retro Sign Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass