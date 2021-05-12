Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ksenia Igonina

Log In - Daily UI 001

Ksenia Igonina
Ksenia Igonina
  • Save
Log In - Daily UI 001 daily learning language app school language school webdesign design application app web ux ui 001 daily ui 001 daily ui page signin sign up login screen
Download color palette

Hi guys!
I've chosen to do daily UI over the next 100 days to see how much I can improve
Day 1 - Login screen in the language learning app.
Hope you want to follow my journey through 100 days of UI!
If you enjoyed it, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots!

Ksenia Igonina
Ksenia Igonina

More by Ksenia Igonina

View profile
    • Like