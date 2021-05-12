Jyoti

#Daily UI 065 - Calendar and IOS Widget

Jyoti
Jyoti
  • Save
#Daily UI 065 - Calendar and IOS Widget ios app todolist calendar app todo notes dailyui calendar ui daily challenge uiux ui ios wedgets figma app
Download color palette

Here are our Calendar and Widgets for new IOS📱

With the new note toolbar, you can set a date and a time for each element and it will be displayed not only in App calendar but also on your phone home screen with our Widgets.

Check it out 😉

Thank you for your attention and 💚

Jyoti
Jyoti

More by Jyoti

View profile
    • Like