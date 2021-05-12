Daily UI 065 - Calendar and IOS Widget

Trending designs to inspire you
Here are our Calendar and Widgets for new IOS📱
With the new note toolbar, you can set a date and a time for each element and it will be displayed not only in App calendar but also on your phone home screen with our Widgets.
Check it out 😉
Thank you for your attention and 💚