Aurelie Maron

Zombie – 36 Days of Type 2021

Aurelie Maron
Aurelie Maron
This is my entry for day 26 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter Z stands for Zombie. 🧟‍♂️ I know this has nothing to do with the shiny, glittery, fluffy, sparkly, cute textures I played with throughout this challenge, but this was a super fun texture to create!!! 🤪

This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!

✨ Enroll in 3D Letters Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/3DLettersMasterclass

✨ Enroll in Retro Sign Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass

Aurelie Maron
Aurelie Maron

    • Like