Maria Zotkina
dentsu russia

Prism360 Map

Maria Zotkina
dentsu russia
Maria Zotkina for dentsu russia
Prism360 Map platform web minimal location map geo product design uxui ui ux product
Prism360 Map platform web minimal location map geo product design uxui ui ux product
Prism360 Map platform web minimal location map geo product design uxui ui ux product
🇬🇧 The main function of the map is to show constructions on the ground. On a small scale, constructions sides are combined into clusters - circles, the border of which shows the status of constructions inside.

For each side, you can view the details, set its status, leave a comment or go to the side editor.

Statistics, legend and other functions are hidden behind small buttons that do not interfere with viewing the main area - the map.

🇷🇺 Функция карты сторон — показ конструкций на местности. В мелком масштабе стороны конструкций объединяются в кластеры — круги, обводка которых показывает статусы конструкций внутри.

По каждой стороне можно посмотреть детали, задать ее статус, оставить комментарий или перейти в редактор стороны.

Статистика, легенда и другие функции скрыты за небольшими кнопками, которые не мешают просмотру основной области — карты.

Posted on May 12, 2021
