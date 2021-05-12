Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mine'D. Mindful social application

Mine'D. Mindful social application mental mindfullness community gradient glass blur video chat clubhouse streaming logo branding mobile design mobile design ui ux product screen typography
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

We're happy to present to you our design for Mine'D app. Watch favorite experts and influencers whenever you are. Thanks to our design, it is always easy and comfortable to watch the streamings of trusted mentors.

Just imagine, you can have the advice you need anytime. You always can listen to someone you admire. We’ve created such a simple interface, that will become your best friend for life.

Designed in TheRoom.
