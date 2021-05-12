36 days of type - F

Trending designs to inspire you
F - Flaming Katy 🌸
Exploring the simplest flower power for 36 days of type challenge 😌
Sharing some of my favourite ones here ✨
Press L if you like them!
Check out the entire flower series here :)