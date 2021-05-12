Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Palak Gera

36 days of type - F

36 days of type - F digital art flower painting flower pattern nature art nature flowers illustration flower logo lettering letters type design procreate flowers flower illustration flower typography vector logo illustration visual design
F - Flaming Katy 🌸
Exploring the simplest flower power for 36 days of type challenge 😌
Sharing some of my favourite ones here ✨

Press L if you like them!
Check out the entire flower series here :)

