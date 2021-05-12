Yarn – 36 Days of Type 2021

This is my entry for day 25 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter Y stands for Yarn. Just another excuse to create more textile effect really! 😉 Yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked fibres, suitable for use in the production of textiles, sewing, crocheting, knitting, weaving, embroidery, or rope-making 🧶

This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!

✨ Enroll in 3D Letters Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/3DLettersMasterclass

✨ Enroll in Retro Sign Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass