Yarn – 36 Days of Type 2021

Yarn – 36 Days of Type 2021 procreate brush procreate tutorial procreate texture procreate brushes procreate art lettering art lettering artist lettering challenge 36 days of type 36 days of type lettering 36 days of type 2021 hand lettering design illustration procreate hand drawn custom type type lettering typography
This is my entry for day 25 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter Y stands for Yarn. Just another excuse to create more textile effect really! 😉 Yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked fibres, suitable for use in the production of textiles, sewing, crocheting, knitting, weaving, embroidery, or rope-making 🧶

This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!

✨ Enroll in 3D Letters Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/3DLettersMasterclass

✨ Enroll in Retro Sign Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass

