Piyush Kumar Singh
Filetio - Files Management Dashboard

Piyush Kumar Singh for Nickelfox
Filetio - Files Management Dashboard
Hi Fellas! 👋
A Filetio dashboard concept that will help manage your data, as well as protect it.
The overall product style is pretty simple and intuitive. The color scheme makes a user feel safe and relaxed. The simplest way to save and manage files. 📁📁📁
Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
