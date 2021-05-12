X-Ray – 36 Days of Type 2021

Trending designs to inspire you
This is my entry for day 24 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter X stands for X-Ray. There aren’t many textures starting with X… so X-Ray it will be! Ever wondered what was inside of an uppercase script X? Well, now you know! 💜☠️
This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!
✨ Enroll in 3D Letters Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/3DLettersMasterclass
✨ Enroll in Retro Sign Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass