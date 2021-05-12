Aurelie Maron

X-Ray – 36 Days of Type 2021

Aurelie Maron
Aurelie Maron
  • Save
X-Ray – 36 Days of Type 2021 procreate texture procreate tutorial procreate art procreate app lettering art lettering artist lettering challenge 36 days of type 36 days of type lettering 36 days of type 2021 procreate brushes hand lettering design illustration procreate hand drawn custom type type lettering typography
Download color palette

This is my entry for day 24 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter X stands for X-Ray. There aren’t many textures starting with X… so X-Ray it will be! Ever wondered what was inside of an uppercase script X? Well, now you know! 💜☠️

This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!

✨ Enroll in 3D Letters Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/3DLettersMasterclass

✨ Enroll in Retro Sign Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass

Aurelie Maron
Aurelie Maron

More by Aurelie Maron

View profile
    • Like