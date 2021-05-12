Task Management App: onboarding Illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone! I created these illustrations right after the New Year holidays. Piece of mind is a crucial part of any efficient workflow, and things that are done without stress result in a much better outcome.
I aimed for a calming, and soothing look by incorporating a simple style using a minimal color palette of pink and pastel blue.
How do you keep yourself calm? Share your thoughts with us.
