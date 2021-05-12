Bartek Kasprzyk

Skipass

An application that monitors ski resort from the specified region and enables users to provide every recent information about weather conditions, offer and stats from the resorts. The project assumed the creation of a complete UI.

Posted on May 12, 2021
