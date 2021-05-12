Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wood – 36 Days of Type 2021

Wood – 36 Days of Type 2021 procreate art procreate typography procreate texture procreate tutorial lettering art lettering artist lettering challenge 36 days of type 36 days of type lettering 36 days of type 2021 design hand lettering procreate brushes illustration procreate hand drawn custom type type lettering typography
This is my entry for day 23 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter W stands for Wood 🪵🌸

This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!

✨ Enroll in 3D Letters Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/3DLettersMasterclass

✨ Enroll in Retro Sign Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass

