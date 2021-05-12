Jeffrey Dirkse

Remember Valley Cannabis Brand Identity Case Packaging

Remember Valley Cannabis Brand Identity Case Packaging
Since May of 2020 I’m designing and developing the Brand Identity of Ember Valley. Ember Valley is one of the largest Cannabis brands based in California. This project is about Remember Valley, an extension of the main company. Focussing on retro 80's inspired flowers together with a nostalgic identity.

Full Project: www.jeffreydirkse.com

