Digital Gastronomy Platform

Digital Gastronomy Platform responsive social media social chefs profile restaurants gastronomy restaurant uikit components recipe card landing recipe web design website clean ux minimal design ui
Digital Gastronomy Platform responsive social media social chefs profile restaurants gastronomy restaurant uikit components recipe card landing recipe web design website clean ux minimal design ui
Hello Dribbblers!

Having a good day? 😎

We wanted to share with you guys the web design and UI Library we worked on for a digital gastronomy platform recently. You'll see the UI elements here as well as have an idea about the platform.

It is a social platform that includes recipes, blog posts, tips and event news; gathering gastronomy enthusiasts from different backgrounds; students, professionals, chefs and food lovers.
While creating this platform, we have enjoyed both the process of coming up with solutions to provide the best version of the gastronomy platform to food enthusiasts, and the idea behind it since it is a platform that can be widely used by everyone on a daily routine!

If you would like to learn about our work and fun projects we took part in, you might want to check out our previous posts where we have shared from our projects.

Have a great day and be well! 😇

