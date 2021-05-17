Hello Dribbblers!

We wanted to share with you guys the web design and UI Library we worked on for a digital gastronomy platform recently. You'll see the UI elements here as well as have an idea about the platform.

It is a social platform that includes recipes, blog posts, tips and event news; gathering gastronomy enthusiasts from different backgrounds; students, professionals, chefs and food lovers.

While creating this platform, we have enjoyed both the process of coming up with solutions to provide the best version of the gastronomy platform to food enthusiasts, and the idea behind it since it is a platform that can be widely used by everyone on a daily routine!

