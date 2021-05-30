Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design

Login page / Website design for Nebeus / Money4

Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design
Basov: UI/UX Design for Basov Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Login page / Website design for Nebeus / Money4 investment send money bank financial dashboard blockchain exchange login screen login form login page ux financial services online banking buy cryptocurrency investments cryptocurrency app financial app web ecommerce ui
Download color palette

UI design website for Nebeus.com / Money-4 Ltd

Nebeus is a full service financial services platform enabling our customers to buy, sell, store, lend and borrow cryptocurrency.

You can look full case on Behance

-

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions and associated services for business and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Check us out at basov.design

You can also follow us on Behance / Instagram / Facebook

Basov Design
Basov Design
Made with love. Got a project? Just say hi👋
Hire Us

More by Basov Design

View profile
    • Like