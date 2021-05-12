MrBranding

Polaroids Heart concept

If “my life in pictures” was a logo, this would probably be it.

The 🧠 brainstorming stage of my 🖍 drafting process brought me to this 💡idea: a heart-shaped Polaroid arrangement.

I think the concept satisfies the demands of any memorable t-shirt print, a clever sticker or a quirky logo design.
Do you? What’s your take? Lemme know in the comments.

