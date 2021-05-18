Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design

Send money page / Transfer payment website Nebeus / Money4

Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design
Basov: UI/UX Design for Basov Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Send money page / Transfer payment website Nebeus / Money4 cryptocurrency app financial advisor online banking basov illustration mobile app design mobile ui transfer money money app financial dashboard buy financial app cryptocurrency financial web ecommerce ui
Download color palette

UI design website for Nebeus.com / Money-4 Ltd

Nebeus is a full service financial services platform enabling our customers to buy, sell, store, lend and borrow cryptocurrency.

You can look full case on Behance

-

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions and associated services for business and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Check us out at basov.design

You can also follow us on Behance / Instagram / Facebook

M4 by basovdesign
Rebound of
M4. Questionnaire. From. Nebeus
By Basov Design
Basov Design
Basov Design
Made with love. Got a project? Just say hi👋
Hire Us

More by Basov Design

View profile
    • Like