Ilja van Eck

Personal portfolio website | mobile version

Personal portfolio website | mobile version dailyui light webflow portfolio layout swiss mobile webdesign web design serif font serif lines inspiration white orange minimal typography web ui
Decided to completely overhaul my Dribbble and start all over again. I felt like all previous work on here wasn't really what I want to be 'known' for.

So, as a new debut, I present you some screens from my portfolio website. Currently it is still not finished for 100%, but it's almost done!

Please let me know what you think of this color scheme? I really dig the bright orange color :)

    • Like