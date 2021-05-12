Personal portfolio website | mobile version

Trending designs to inspire you
Decided to completely overhaul my Dribbble and start all over again. I felt like all previous work on here wasn't really what I want to be 'known' for.
So, as a new debut, I present you some screens from my portfolio website. Currently it is still not finished for 100%, but it's almost done!
Please let me know what you think of this color scheme? I really dig the bright orange color :)