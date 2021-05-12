Smart Home APP UI - Interactions

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey,🙋🏻♀️
Here is the interaction exploration for a Smart Home/Home Monitor APP concept, have quick access to everything is the main goal of this app.
The app allows users to adjust the A/C temperature, speaker volume, and TV program with a simple long press.
Hope you like it.💛
Thanks for stopping by!
哈囉🙋🏻♀️
這是我對智慧家庭系統互動介面的探索，這個APP的主要目標是希望可以快速、簡單地進行操作。
這個APP可以透過「長按」來快速調節冷氣溫度、喇叭音量，以及電視節目。
希望你們會喜歡💛