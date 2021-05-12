Smart Home APP UI - Interactions

Hey,🙋🏻‍♀️

Here is the interaction exploration for a Smart Home/Home Monitor APP concept, have quick access to everything is the main goal of this app.

The app allows users to adjust the A/C temperature, speaker volume, and TV program with a simple long press.

Hope you like it.💛

Thanks for stopping by!

哈囉🙋🏻‍♀️

這是我對智慧家庭系統互動介面的探索，這個APP的主要目標是希望可以快速、簡單地進行操作。

這個APP可以透過「長按」來快速調節冷氣溫度、喇叭音量，以及電視節目。

希望你們會喜歡💛